Save on internal and external drives, RAM, and more for desktops and laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Adata via eBay.
- Pictured is the Adata 240GB Ultimate SU650 SATA 6Gbps 3D NAND 2.5" Internal SSD for $29.99 (low by $4).
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Adata themselves sell this enormous drive for at least $100 more elsewhere, and other stores charge even more than that. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Adata via eBay.
- It earned high marks from PCMag a year ago.
- PCIe Gen3x4
- read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,000MB/s
- Model: AS40G-4TT-C
There are almost 50 items to choose from including USB drives starting at $6, and hard drives starting at $48. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping adds $5.49, but items over $35 get free shipping.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Western Digital Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $199.99 ($80 off).
Most sellers charge around $60 for a refurb of this. Buy Now at eBay
- 'Tis a bare drive and does not come with any cables.
- Sold by dbskyusa88 via eBay
- 6GB/s transfer rate
- Model: ST4000NC001
That's $55 off list and $5 under what Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
It's $36 below our mention from a week ago and a total savings today of $32 when you apply code "US512". Buy Now at RAVPower
- reading/writing speeds up to 540MB/s
- Model: RP-UM003
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Figures start at $3, games start at $13 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (most charge $60+)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Sign In or Register