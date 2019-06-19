New
Rakuten · 47 mins ago
Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD
$75
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $87.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts its to $74.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Adata 960GB SSD and the best deal for this model now by $10. Buy Now
  • You must be signed in to apply the coupon.
Features
  • Read speeds up to 520MB/s
  • Write speeds up to 450MB/s
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 6/19/2019
