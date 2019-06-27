New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD
$71 $84
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $83.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $71.39. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from a week ago, $13 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Adata 960GB SSD. Deal ends June 26. Buy Now
Features
  • Read speeds up to 520MB/s
  • Write speeds up to 450MB/s
Details
Comments
  • Code "ADA15"
  • Expires 6/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
