Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $87.99. Coupon code "ADA15" knocks it to $74.79. (You must be signed in to apply the coupon.) With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Adata 960GB SSD and the best deal for this model now by $13. Buy Now
Features
  • read speeds up to 520MB/s
  • write speeds up to 450MB/s