Newegg offers its Adata 960GB Ultimate SU650 Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $109.99. Coupon code "EMCTVUY23" cuts that to. With, that's $4 under last month's mention, $61 off list, and the best deal we've seen. It features up to 520MB/s read speeds and 450MB/s write speeds. Deal ends February 15.