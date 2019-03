Newegg offers the Adata 64GB UV150 USB 3.0 Flash Drive bundled with the Adata 4GB USB 2.0 Drive forwith. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago of just the USB 3.0 flash drive and is the lowest price we've seen for64GB USB 3.0 flash drive. (It's the best deal we could find now by $11 for just the USB 3.0 drive.) It features a snap-on cap.