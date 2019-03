Newegg offers the Adata 480GB Ultimate SU650 3D NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD forwith. That's $2 under our last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $3; although most sellers charge over $60.) It features read speeds up to 520MB/s and write speeds up to 450MB/s.Note: It's on backorder but can still be purchased at this price for delivery when available.