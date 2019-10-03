New
Rakuten · 45 mins ago
Adata 480GB Ultimate SU650 2.5" SATA SSD
$34 $40
free shipping

A $16 low and the best we've seen. (We saw it for $42 in our March mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • sold by Adata via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "ADA15" bags this price
Features
  • read speeds up to 520MB/s and write speeds up to 450MB/s
  • Code "ADA15"
  • Expires 10/3/2019
    Published 45 min ago
