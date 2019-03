128GB for $21.24 (low by $4)

(low by $4) 256GB for $33.99 (low by $4)

(low by $4) 512GB for $50.14 (low by $9)

(low by $9) 1TB for $94.34 (low by $17)

(low by $17) 2TB for $186.99 (low by $33)

Today only, Adata via Rakuten offers the Adata Ultimate SU800 3D NAND SATA 6Gbps 2.5" Internal SSD from $24.99 in the capacities listed below. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the starting price to. With, that's the best prices we've seen for each of these SSDs. The deals, with prices after coupon: