Rakuten · 36 mins ago
Adata 240GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND SATA 6Gbps 2.5" Internal SSD
$29 w/ $4 in Rakuten points $70
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's the best deal we could find by $26, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • It's sold by Adata via Rakuten.
  • Don't need the points? Newegg has it for $27.99 with free shipping.
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
