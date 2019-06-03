Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata XPG Spectrix D41 16GB PC4-24000 DDR4-3000 CL16 228-Pin RGB Desktop Memory Kit with two 8GB DIMMs for $79.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $17 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen for an RGB kit with these timings. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $22.) Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel XMP 2.0
  • 16-18-18 timings
  • compatible with Intel and AMD Ryzen processors
  • Model: AX4U300038G16-DT41