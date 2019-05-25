Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $149.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $127.49. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago, $93 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends May 29.