Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $149.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $127.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $22.) Buy Now