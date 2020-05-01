Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $4 less than you'd pay for just a 1-year subscription direct from AdLock. Buy Now at StackSocial
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre, and 7 Minute Workout are completely free until May 1st. Shop Now
Take a tour around the world while stuck at home. Shop Now at Google Play
That's $33 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
Save $68 off list price and keep your phone charged and sanitary. Buy Now at StackSocial
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at StackSocial
