WowitisCool · 34 mins ago
$15 $40
free shipping
WowitisCool offers the Active Authority 180° Full-Face Snorkel Mask in several colors (Blue pictured) for $14.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15 for a similar model. Buy Now
- 180° panoramic anti-fog lens
- camera mount
Expires 6/13/2019
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Amazon · 3 days ago
FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad w/ Pillow
$22 $34
free shipping
FreelanDirect via Amazon offers its FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad with Attached Pillow in Light Blue for $33.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "IWP5IV92" to deflate that price to $22.09. With free shipping, that's $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Teal for $23.39 after the above code and the 5% off clip coupon
Features
- patch kit
- carry bag
- measures 76'' x 24.8" x 1.5" fully inflated
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Ancheer 26" Electric Mountain Bike
$524 $616
$20 shipping
Ancheer via Amazon offers the Ancheer 26" Electric Mountain Bike in Black for $615.99. Coupon code "FSK4PSLN" cuts it to $523.59. With $20 for shipping, that's $49 under our December mention of a similar model, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- aluminum alloy frame
- 3-speed smart meter button
- 21-speeds
- 15mph top speed
- battery range up to 30 miles
Amazon · 6 days ago
CoolPlus Camping Hatchet
$19 $35
free shipping
FengCC via Amazon offers its CoolPlus Camping Hatchet for $34.99. Coupon code "G7AHYS9L" drops the price to $19.24. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 440 stainless steel
- rose wood handle
- includes black nylon sheath
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Runcl 5-in-1 Fishing Pliers
$10 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Runcl via Amazon offers the Runcl 5-in-1 Fishing Pliers in Red/Black for $15.99. Coupon code "48ZIMR9I" drops the price to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- braid cutter
- hook remover
- split-ring pliers
- carry pouch
- lanyard
Walmart · 4 days ago
Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Shooter
$30 $42
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Shooter in Original for $29.95. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most merchants charge at least $40. Buy Now
Tips
- Bed Bath & Beyond charges the same via pickup
Features
- Holds 80 shots of salt
- pop-up sight indicator
- accurate within three feet
- Model: BS62-Y
Walmart · 5 days ago
Pair of CAP Barbell Coated Hex Dumbbells
from $9
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a wide variety of weight options
Walmart discounts select pairs of CAP Barbell Rubber-Coated Hex Dumbbells in a variety of weight options, with prices starting at $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. A couple of best bets, both via pickup:
- 30-lb. Dumbbells (2 x 15-lb.) for $26.99 (low by $16)
- 40-lb. Dumbbells (2 x 20-lb.) for $34.99 (low by $32)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon · 5 days ago
Big Brand Fishing Products at Amazon
25% off
free shipping
Amazon cuts 25% off a selection of big brand fishing items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include Abu Garcia, Penn, UglyStik, and more
WowitisCool · 1 day ago
Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor and Leak Detector
$25 $40
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor and Leak Detector for $24.96 with free shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- app push-notification alerts
- instant alerts to water leaks
- 802.11n wireless
- powered with 2 AAA batteries (not included)
WowitisCool · 1 wk ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
WowitisCool · 1 day ago
Blackloud 60-Mile 1080p HDTV Digital TV Antenna
$33 $43
free shipping
Wowitiscool offers the Blackloud 60-Mile 1080p Attic / Outdoor HDTV Digital TV Antenna for $32.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- receives VHF and UHF signals
- includes large signal enhancing reflector panel
WowitisCool · 1 day ago
Browan 16MP 1080p FHD Night Vision Trail Game Camera
$43 $70
free shipping
Wowitiscool offers the Browan 16-megapixel 1080p FHD Night Vision Trail Game Camera for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
- requires 8 AA batteries (not included)
Features
- 65° PIR sensor
- night vision up to 65 feet
- 0.4 second rapid trigger time with 3 PIR sensors
- IP66 waterproof rating
- up to 6-month standby time
- 2.4" LCD color screen
- 32GB SD/SDHC support
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 1 day ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
