Walmart offers the Acme Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner in Blue for $141.78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $77. (For further comparison, it was $33 less in a different color a month ago.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Acme Waterlily Bonded Leather Swivel Rocker Recliner with Massage for $394.89. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Acme Furniture Butsea Rocking Chair in Espresso for $147.35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most major retailers charge around $167 or more. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Acme Furniture Ipompea Velvet Recliner with Power Lift and Massage in Black for $400.07. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Costway offers their Costway Convertible Folding Recliner Sofa Bed in Blue or Coffee for $159.95. Coupon code "DNHW547591" cuts it to $145. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $29 less last December. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Electric Full-Body Shiatsu Zero Gravity Massage Chair Recliner with Heat in Black for $679.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $639.99. Plus, you'll bag $95.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $96 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $6, although most charge $635 or more). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.69. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Merax Heating Vibrating PU Leather Massage Recliner Chair in Brown for $259 with free shipping. That's $41 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Acme Furniture Louis Philippe III 6-Drawer Dresser in Platinum for $281.34. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
