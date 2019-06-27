Walmart · 22 hrs ago
Acme Furniture Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner
$109 $253
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acme Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner in Beige for $109 with free shipping. That's $36 under last week's mention, which had microfiber upholstery, and the lowest price we've seen for any version. (It's the best deal for any color now by $30, although many retailers charge around $200.) Buy Now
Features
  • motion reclining mechanism
  • pillow arm top
  • tight seat & back cushion
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Chairs Walmart Acme Furniture
Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register