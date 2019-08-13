- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Acme Cargo Container Style Metal Vanity Mirror in several colors (Blue pictured) from $137.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $93. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BGment Hometex via Amazon offer the BGment Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains 2-Pack in several colors/sizes from $21.99. Coupon code "NFS39MA7" cuts the starting price to $17.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lights By Night Stars and Moon Night Light for $3.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $22 off and tied with yesterday's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick in S'mores for $2.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last month's mention (which required a $25 minimum purchase) and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh 8x10-Foot Adirondack Vera Ombre Rug in Ivory/Silver for $119.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
DragonSmart via Amazon offers the Novostella 20W Smart LED Flood Lights 2-Pack for $89.99. Coupon code "4J8WOQWK" cuts the price to $36. With free shipping, that's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Overstock.com offers The Curated Nomad Grove Handmade Braided Cotton Area Rug in Multi with prices starting from $29.74 plus $4.95 for shipping. (Orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; keep in mind for bigger sizes.) Based on the lowest price available, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Owsoo via Amazon offers the Owsoo Sonoff Smart Two-Way Switch for $11.98. Coupon code "7ADSCFCN" drops the price to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33RFWIOZ" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from July, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
