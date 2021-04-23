New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Extra 12% off in cart
free shipping
Save on a range of laptops, monitors, and desktops in a variety of configurations. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Predator Intel Core i7 15.6" Laptop for $1,407.99 in-cart (low by $192 for a refurb).
- Certified refurb items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 10 hrs ago
Asus VivoBook 15 10th-Gen. 1080p 15.6" Laptop
$350 $500
free shipping
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Features
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
HP · 5 hrs ago
HP 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM
$600 $820
free shipping
That's $220 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
Tips
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
Features
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
eBay · 3 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro Sale at Best Buy via eBay
up to $300 off
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 wks ago
Refurb Dell Precision 7710 Laptops
$450 off
free shipping
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Erupting Volcano Microwave Cleaner
$8.99 $12
free shipping
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
eBay · 8 hrs ago
adidas Men's Terrex Eastrail Hiking Shoes
$34 in cart $70
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In Carbon/Core Black.
- The price drops in cart.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
eBay · 2 wks ago
ASICS Men's Upcourt 2 Shoes
$20 $65
free shipping
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Outdoor Power Equipment at eBay
up to 64% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
