Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Acer TravelMate Celeron 2.2GHz 12" Laptop
$183
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • sold by Beach Audio via Rakuten
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB flash storage
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
