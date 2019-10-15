Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb today by $11. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $171 off list and $20 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $300 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $10 under our September mention, $80 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $32 under our mention in January and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $2 under yesterday's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $20 under our mention of a refurbished model a month ago and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $73. Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 under our August mention of a new one and $44 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Walmart
