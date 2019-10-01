New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Acer Swift Core i5 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$499 $750
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $244. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: NX.H3ZAA.001
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Acer
Core i5 13 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register