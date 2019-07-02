New
Today only, Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold with a $30 Newegg Gift Card for $529.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $49 under our May mention and the best price we could find by $67; most sellers charge over $100 more for this build. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF315-52-88A4
Walmart · 2 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 16" Laptop
$279 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's $9 under what you'd pay for a refurb from Acer direct.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 2.5GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB SDRAM
- 16GB Optane Memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R0GH
Walmart · 4 days ago
Acer Swift 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop
$340 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Swift 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $340 with free shipping. That's $59 off list and the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Gemini Lake Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz Quad-core processor
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 S
- Model: SF114-32-P2PK
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 day ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$259 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $140 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA
HP · 3 days ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$550 $1,020
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured) for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $470 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$600 $949
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $948.99. Coupon code "AFFDBLTKYL15" cuts that to $599.99. With free shipping, that's $91 under our mention from two weeks ago, $349 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NNkyr5ws126sAFF
Newegg · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
