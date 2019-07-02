New
Acer Swift 3 Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$530 w/ $30 Newegg GC $770
free shipping
Today only, Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold with a $30 Newegg Gift Card for $529.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $49 under our May mention and the best price we could find by $67; most sellers charge over $100 more for this build. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SF315-52-88A4
Details
