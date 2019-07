Today only, Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold with a $30 Newegg Gift Card for $529.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $49 under our May mention and the best price we could find by $67; most sellers charge over $100 more for this build. Buy Now