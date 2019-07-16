New
Newegg · 53 mins ago
$500 $770
free shipping
Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold for $529.99. Coupon code "EMCTCTE37" cuts it to $499.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 16" Laptop
$279 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's $9 under what you'd pay for a refurb from Acer direct.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 2.5GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB SDRAM
- 16GB Optane Memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R0GH
Ends Today
Lenovo · 7 hrs ago
Lenovo Doorbusters
up to 70% off
Ending today, Lenovo takes up to 70% off select items as part of its Doorbusters Sale. Plus, all orders get free shipping. That's a savings of up to $630 on laptops, monitors, accessories, tablets and more. Shop Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
New
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 35 mins ago
Dell Inspiron i7 16" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$850 $1,210
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $849.99 with free shipping. That's $360 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Newegg · 1 day ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
