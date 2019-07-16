New
Acer Swift 3 Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold for $529.99. Coupon code "EMCTCTE37" cuts it to $499.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "EMCTCTE37"
  • Expires 7/16/2019
