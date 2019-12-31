Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Acer Spin 3 i5 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$399 $599
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $193. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz 6-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB SATA HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NX.H60AA.001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Acer
Core i5 14 inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register