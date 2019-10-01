New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Acer Spin 11 Celeron 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook
$229 $299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 1.1GHz dual core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • 11.6" 1366x768 multi-touch IPS display
  • USB-C
  • 3-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CP311-1H-C1FS
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Acer
Celeron 11.6 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register