Walmart · 1 hr ago
Acer Spin 11 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook
$229 $299
free shipping

Walmart offers the Acer Spin 11 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $229 with free shipping. That's $101 under the best price we could find for a comparable laptop elsewhere. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 1.1GHz dual core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • 11.6" 1366x768 multi-touch IPS display
  • USB-C
  • 3-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
