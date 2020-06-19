Apply coupon code "93XPK96" to get this deal on a gaming desktop that features all the bells and whistles. (It's also $1,000 under what you'd pay from Acer direct.) Buy Now at Newegg
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake 3.7GHz 6-core CPU (liquid-cooled)
- 32GB RAM; 2TB HDD; 256GB PCIe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics card
- PredatorSense (allows user control over fan speed, CPU/GPU optimization, RGB lighting, etc.)
- RGB mechanical gaming keyboard
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
Apply coupon code "SAVE45DT7040" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most charge around $210 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 speakers
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 25ms response time
- Mini HDMI & USB-C
- Model: OPTIX MAG161V
That's a huge $130 under the next best price. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Elongated or Round.
- Sold by Homevana via Newegg.
- side control panel
- heated seat
- air dryer
- Model: BB-800
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Pioneer Home USA via Newegg.
- 80W capacity
- 4" woofers
- 1" tweeters
- Model: SP-BS22-LR
That's the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual Core Processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
You'll pay $3 more at Newegg and $179 or more at other major retailers. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's backorder until June 29, but you can order now at this price.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: PM161Q
That's $5 below our mention from February and at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
- Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: D651N-K9WT
That's the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Groupon
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 16GB SSD 2GB RAM
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C47C
