eBay · 39 mins ago
Acer Predator 32" Curved Gaming Display
$500 $700
free shipping

Newegg via eBay offers the Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now

Features
  • 2560x1440 native resolution
  • 4ms response time
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, & USB
  • Model: UM.JZ1AA.001
