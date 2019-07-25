- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Newegg via eBay offers the Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED LCD Monitor with a $50 Prepaid Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping, Assuming you use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $47, although we saw it for $3 less in May. Buy Now
Dell Home offers up to a $200 Visa Gift Card with the purchase of select laptops, desktops, and monitors. Even better, get an extra $50 select models priced at $699 or more via coupon code "50OFF699". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Convenience Concepts Designs-2-Go 2-Tier TV / Monitor Swivel Riser Stand in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's tied what you'd pay for a refurb from Acer direct.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $289 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's $30 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
