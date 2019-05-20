Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the Acer Predator 30" Curved UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $399.99. Coupon code "XP30" drops it to $369.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now
Features
  • Tobii eye tracking technology
  • Nvidia G-Sync
  • 2560x1080 native resolution
  • 4ms response time
  • HDMI and DisplayPort
  • Model: UM.CZ1AA.T01