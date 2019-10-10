New
Rakuten · 58 mins ago
Acer Nitro N50-600 Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Gaming Desktop w/ 4GB GPU
$525 w/ $16 Rakuten points $850
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "XP75A" bags this price
  • You'll get $15.72 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: N50-600-UR12
  • Code "XP75A"
  • Expires 10/10/2019
