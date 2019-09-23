New
Acer Nitro 7 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$849 $1,129
free shipping

That's $280 off and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
