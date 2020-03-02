Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Acer Nitro 7 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$799 $1,099
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $400. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Bitdefender Total Security 2020 (5 Devices, 1-Year License)
