Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i5 2.4GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$580 $730
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention of a refurbished model a month ago and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $73. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: AN515-54-54W2
