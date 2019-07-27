New
Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i5 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$540 $800
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the 6-lb. Acer Nitro 5 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Shale Black for $599.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $117 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price today by $128. Buy Now

  • Coupon code can only be used once per account.
  • Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: AN515-53-55G9
  • Code "GDSMZL"
  • Expires 7/27/2019
