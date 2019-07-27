- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy via Google Express offers the 6-lb. Acer Nitro 5 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Shale Black for $599.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $117 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price today by $128. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's tied what you'd pay for a refurb from Acer direct.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $289 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's $30 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $499.99 before and $473.99 after coupon. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, orders of $35 or more free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive bundled with a Western Digital 32GB Easystore USB Flash Drive for $89.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $80.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. (It's also within $1 of the best price we could find for the hard drive alone.) Deal ends July 27. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $199.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $35. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Gaming Desktop for $569 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Spin 11 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $229 with free shipping. That's $101 under the best price we could find for a comparable laptop elsewhere. Buy Now
