eBay · 25 mins ago
Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$500 $670
That's $100 under our January mention, $170 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Best Buy direct currently offers it for the same price, also with free shipping.
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • AMD Radeon RX 560X 4GB video graphics
  • WIndows 10 Home 64-bit
