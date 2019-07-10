New
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Acer Celeron Dual 16" Chromebook
$149 $199
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's $30 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LCD display
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Acer
16 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register