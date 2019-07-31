New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Acer Celeron Dual 16" Chromebook Laptop
$149 $199
free shipping

Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LCD display
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
