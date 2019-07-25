New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 Quad Desktop
$569 $999
free shipping

Walmart offers the Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Gaming Desktop for $569 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now


  • Intel Core i5-7400 3GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
