It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Gaming Desktop for $569 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Overpowered DTW1 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $700 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5676 AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming Desktop PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $63 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen for this build. (It's a low now by $63.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers up to a $200 Visa Gift Card with the purchase of select laptops, desktops, and monitors. Even better, get an extra $50 select models priced at $699 or more via coupon code "50OFF699". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's tied what you'd pay for a refurb from Acer direct.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $289 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's $30 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
