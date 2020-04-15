Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Acer Aspire 5 Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$529 $699
free shipping

That's $170 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: A514-52-78MD
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
