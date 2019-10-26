New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Acer Aspire 5 Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$529 $625
free shipping

It's $96 off list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: A514-52-78MD
