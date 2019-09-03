Amazon offers the 5.5-lb. Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $829.99 with free shipping. That's $69 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's tied with the lowest price we could find for a refurb. (This one is new.) Buy Now