Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 5 Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Acer via eBay offers its refurbished Acer Swift 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $150 under our June mention for a new one, and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 5.5-lb. Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $829.99 with free shipping. That's $69 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's tied with the lowest price we could find for a refurb. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the 4-lb. Acer Aspire 5 A515-43-R19L AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $51. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $91. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Acer CB3-431-12K1 Intel Atom 14" Chromebook w/ Sleeve for $229 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our mention of a new one from three weeks ago and $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
