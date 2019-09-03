New
Walmart
Acer Aspire 5 Whiskey Lake i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$549 $625
free shipping

Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 5 Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home
