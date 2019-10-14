New
Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$243
That's $77 under our August mention of a similar build and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $72.) Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Acer via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "POWERTEN" to drop the price to $242.99.
  • AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: NX.HG8AA.001
  Code "POWERTEN"
  Expires 10/14/2019
