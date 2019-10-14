Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $77 under our August mention of a similar build and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $72.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb today by $11. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $171 off list and $20 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $300 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $244. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $479.99. Buy Now at HP
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "LK37" cuts it to $283.55. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most sellers charge over $65. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $70 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
