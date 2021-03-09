That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 60 configurations of laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 5490 Kaby Lake i5 14" Laptop for $499.99.
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Get this price via coupon code "SAV5HP21".
- You can update to get the 16GB Optane memory for free
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1366x768 IPS LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
That's the best price we could find by $151. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 17.3" 1920x1080 60Hz IPS display
- Harman Kardon speaker system
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81Y8004SUS
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.QX3AA.001
That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.QX2AA.005
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1ms response time
- DisplayPort
- Model: UM.UX1AA.S02
Sign In or Register