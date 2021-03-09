New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Acer Aspire 5 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$600 $750
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
  • 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Acer
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register