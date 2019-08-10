- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $60. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Atom x5 1.04GHz 15.6″ Chromebook in Gray for $179 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Flex 14" Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSOFFER3" cuts that to $349.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Gaming Desktop for $569 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer CB3-431-12K1 Intel Atom 14" Chromebook w/ Sleeve for $229 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Spin 11 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $229 with free shipping. That's $101 under the best price we could find for a comparable laptop elsewhere. Buy Now
