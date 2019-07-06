New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
