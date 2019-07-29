- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $289 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's $30 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Spin 11 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $229 with free shipping. That's $101 under the best price we could find for a comparable laptop elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $151.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $499.99 before and $473.99 after coupon. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $224. That's $75 under our mention from a week ago, $154 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Staples offers the Acer 32" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD QHD Monitor for $149.99. Coupon code "74883" cuts that price to $129.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Gaming Desktop for $569 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
