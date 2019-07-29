New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 16" Laptop
$279 $399
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 2.5GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB SDRAM
  • 16GB Optane Memory
  • 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: A315-41-R0GH
