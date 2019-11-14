Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 37 mins ago
Acer 715 Kaby Lake i3 Dual 15.6" Touch Chromebook
$299 $399
free shipping

That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: CB715-1WT-39HZ
