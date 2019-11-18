Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Acer 715 Kaby Lake i3 Dual 15.6" Touch Chromebook
$279 $399
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: CB715-1WT-39HZ
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
hang fire
Listed as having 4GB RAM on walmart.com.
44 min ago