eBay · 8 mins ago
Acer 32" Curved 1080p Freesync LED Gaming Monitor
$210 $400
free shipping

That's $190 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Endear Distributors via eBay.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms response time
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • DisplayPort
  • headphone jack
32"
