Newegg · 41 mins ago
Acer 15.6" 1080p IPS Portable Monitor
$130 $180
free shipping

It's the best deal we could find by a considerable $50. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
  • Model: PM161Q
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
